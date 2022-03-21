Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.