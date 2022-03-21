Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

