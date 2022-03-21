Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,126 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $29.06.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

