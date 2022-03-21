Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $6.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $645.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

