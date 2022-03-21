Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 510,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,464. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

