Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €294.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €294.85 ($324.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ETR LIN traded up €3.25 ($3.57) on Friday, reaching €280.30 ($308.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,618,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €270.36 and its 200-day moving average is €276.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a 52 week low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($339.95).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

