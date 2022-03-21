LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 284.67 Average PT from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.70).

LMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 283 ($3.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LMP traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 266.80 ($3.47). 976,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,879. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.49. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

