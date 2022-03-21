Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $3,247.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00280584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001366 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

