Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,206,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.