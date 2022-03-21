Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Critical Comparison

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mace Security International and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.00 $1.70 million $0.02 11.88 Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mace Security International.

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09%

About Mace Security International (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

