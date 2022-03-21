Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Moody’s accounts for about 1.5% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

NYSE:MCO traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $286.14 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

