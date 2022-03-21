Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,172 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,519. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.01.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

