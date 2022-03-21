Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $336,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.66. 1,311,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

