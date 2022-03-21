Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.18.

EFX opened at $241.11 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.44 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $259.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.