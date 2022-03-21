Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,148,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,423. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.