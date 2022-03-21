Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,715 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after buying an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 448,840 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

