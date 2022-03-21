Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 4,000 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. IHS Markit makes up 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of INFO stock remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

