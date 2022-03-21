Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 734 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

