Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $217,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,178,000 after buying an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.08 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

