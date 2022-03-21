Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.00. 12,807,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,939. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

