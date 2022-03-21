Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $327.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

MSGS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.44. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,928. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.