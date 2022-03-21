Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

