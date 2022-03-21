Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 371,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.14.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth $164,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

