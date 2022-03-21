ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

