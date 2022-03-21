Mark L. Perry Sells 16,716 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NVDA stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.34. 58,807,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,902,383. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

