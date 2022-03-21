Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,459.94

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,459.94 and last traded at $1,437.71, with a volume of 149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,429.00.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,256.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.