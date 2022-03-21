Marlin Market Cap Reaches $24.26 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Marlin has a market cap of $24.26 million and $27.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

