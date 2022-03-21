Marlin Price Reaches $0.0329 (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and $27.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

