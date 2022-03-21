Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives $2.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,371 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.