Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives $2.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
MBII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
