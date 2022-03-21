Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

