Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,389. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.