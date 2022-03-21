Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

