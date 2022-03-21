Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,240.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,326. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10.

