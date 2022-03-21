Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.76. 203,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,572. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

