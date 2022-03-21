Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $204.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,805,953. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

