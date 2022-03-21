Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

