Master Contract Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,074.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $374,262.83 and $75,074.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.54 or 0.07117693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00095746 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.