Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $5,336,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.68 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

