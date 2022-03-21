Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

