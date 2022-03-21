Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,831,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

