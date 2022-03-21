McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.11.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.