Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

