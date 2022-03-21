Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.