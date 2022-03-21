Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

