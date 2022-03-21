Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.46 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) will announce sales of $263.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $265.42 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $248.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.