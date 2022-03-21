Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $263.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $265.42 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $248.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

