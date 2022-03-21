Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

MTH stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. 498,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

