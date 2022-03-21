Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 2.06 and last traded at 2.02. Approximately 121,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,975,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

