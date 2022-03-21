Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

