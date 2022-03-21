Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

