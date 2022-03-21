MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $3.14 on Monday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on INKT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

