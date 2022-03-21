Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 29th

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $48.85 on Monday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)
